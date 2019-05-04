Airstream names Chris Rahrig vice president of supply chain

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, announced that manufacturing operations professional Chris Rahrig has taken on the role of vice president of supply chain.

Rahrig, who will lead the strategic vision, development, implementation and measurement of long-term strategies, programs and plans for the supply chain function at Airstream, will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Justin Humphreys.

With more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing, operations and supply chain management, Rahrig joins Airstream after most recently serving as a plant manager for the Andersen Corp. In this role, Rahrig was responsible for entire plant operations, including safety, quality, supply chain, manufacturing, facilities and maintenance. Rahrig also served as a supply chain manager for Andersen Corp., where he led purchasing, material handling, scheduling and capacity planning.

“As we’ve grown, we’ve recognized the need and opportunity for a new level of supply chain management.” Airstream President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Wheeler said. “The added complexities in purchasing, from logistics to managing a global network of suppliers, has led us to create this very important position. Airstream is thrilled to have Chris on the team to lead these efforts and help us navigate the entire supply eco-system into the future.”

Rahrig received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from the University of Findlay. He currently resides in Columbus.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Airstream team and honored to join the forward-thinking executives at the helm,” Rahrig said. “I look forward to build upon Airstream’s successful processes and further drive innovation, growth and productivity for the company.”

To learn more or for additional information on Airstream, visit www.airstream.com.