New reports spotlight regional in-demand jobs

Western Ohio is expected to have more than 8,000 annual job openings in in-demand occupations through 2024. The top 10 are listed below:

COLUMBUS – New reports from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services showcase the top 10 in-demand occupations in each of six Ohio regions, along with the number of annual openings, starting wages, median wages and required education levels.

The reports are available at OhioMeansJobs.com by clicking on In-Demand Jobs Week or the In-Demand Careers icon.

“These reports will help students and anyone interested in exploring new career paths make more informed decisions based upon opportunities in their area,” ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said. “Ohioans can view the reports and visit OhioMeansJobs.com to research in-demand occupations, identify local training programs and find job openings. All of these jobs pay well and have promising futures.”

May 6-10 is In-Demand Jobs Week in Ohio, a statewide celebration of the 236 occupations most in demand in Ohio. For more information or to find In-Demand Jobs Week events, visit OhioMeansJobs.com.