Reservations being accepted for BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau in recognizing organizations and individuals demonstrating superior commitment to ethics and integrity in the marketplace at its Eclipse Integrity Awards.

The awards will be May 14 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center, 444 W. Third St., Building 12, Dayton. Registration and reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., and dinner and awards will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $99 per person or sponsorship of a table of eight is $999. More than 500 business leaders are expected to attend the event. Reservations can be made by calling 937-610-2277.

The finalists for the 2019 Eclipse Integrity Awards are Catholic Social Services, Crayons To Classrooms, Cox Media Group Ohio, Girls On The Run Of Dayton, Lavender Home Care Solutions and Universal 1 Credit Union.

The Dayton Power And Light Company Students of Integrity, a program of BBB’s Center For Business And Consumer Ethics, also will be honored at this event. These are local high school seniors who have shown exceptional moral character, leadership and academics. The honorees include Grace Bradley (Archbishop Alter High School), Nicholas Fischio (Botkins Local School), Stephanie Shewhart (Archbishop Alter High School), Christian Starrett (Piqua High School) and Zheying Wei (Butler High School)

BBB also will recognize its Torch Award winner: Dayton Dragons professional baseball team, and Dayton Metro Library and The Foodbank, Inc. will receive the Community Honor.

BBB also will present its first class of Spark Award honorees. The Spark Awards recognize millennial entrepreneurial organizations whose leaders demonstrate a higher level of character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission and connect with community.

The evening is sponsored by many local organizations, including WesBanco Bank, Inc.; Back To Business I.T.; WDTN-TV; Cox Media Ohio Group and iHeart Radio.