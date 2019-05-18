Briana Widmark of Miller’s Textile Services presented Above And Beyond Service Award

WAPAKONETA – Briana Widmark, hospital route service representative at Miller’s Textile Services, received the Above and Beyond Service Award at the ninth annual Textile Rental Service Association Legislative Conference.

Widmark was recognized last month during the Annual Leadership Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C..

The Textile Rental Service Association’s Above and Beyond Service Award recognizes an individual service representative, team of service people or an entire company for exceptional attention to customer needs. Widmark was nominated for this award for her exemplary customer service and successful management of a new hospital bulk scrub program designed to benefit both the customer and Miller’s. Overall, the praise of Widmark’s dedication, enthusiasm and willingness to serve are what led to a true partnership with the customer and what made her stand out against other nominations.

“We’d like to congratulate and thank Briana Widmark for her outstanding service,” Joseph Ricci, chief executive officer at TRSA, said. “Acts of truly above and beyond service are rare. This achievement recognizes both Briana’s and Miller’s dedication to their customer needs and leads the way in setting a higher standard for others to follow.”

Widmark began working with Miller’s in 2016 in the uniform department. Early on, she was recognized for her strong work ethic and forward-looking perspective.

Over the next two years, Widmark advanced her skill set and was promoted to a service representative position in which she has developed and maintained positive relationships with her customers. She now works with hospital clients across multiple counties within Ohio to support Miller’s collective vision of being the region’s most reliable textile service partner.

Widmark, as one of the few females in the industry working in a customer-facing role, strives to be a model employee and a key representative for Miller’s, supporting its mission to deliver exceptional experiences daily.

“We are all very proud of Briana Widmark for her recognition, and we are honored to have her as a part of our team here at Miller’s,” Bob Hager, president of Miller’s Textile Services, said. “This achievement is a testament to all of her hard work in providing the highest quality of service to our customers. In today’s workplace it can be difficult to find a dedicated, trustworthy and positive employee like Briana. Not only is this an outstanding achievement for her but also for our company, our industry, our community and women in general. Briana is making impressive strides within this traditionally male-driven role. The future for Briana is bright, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”

To see all of the operators and associates recognized at the Textile Rental Service Association’s awards dinner visit, trsa.org. For more information about Miller’s Textile Services visit, millerstextile.com.