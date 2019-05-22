Optometrist Heather Frideger joins Primary EyeCare Associates staff

SIDNEY – Primary EyeCare Associates announced Dr. Heather Frideger as the newest member of its professional staff.

Frideger was born and raised in Minster. After graduating from Minster High School in 2012, she went on to complete her undergraduate degree and her Doctorate of Optometry degree from The Ohio State University.

Frideger enjoys providing comprehensive eye care to patients of all ages. She has a special interest in ocular disease and low vision care, which is visual impairment not correctable by standard glasses, contact lenses or surgery.

She is a member of the American Optometric Association and Ohio Optometric Association. Frideger also enjoys volunteering on medical mission trips and providing RealEyes presentations to the local school children.

She will be available to see patients at Primary EyeCare Associates beginning June 1.

For more information on Frideger and other staff members at Primary EyeCare Associates, call 937-492-9197 or visit www.primaryeyecare.org‎.