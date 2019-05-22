Rep. Jim Jordan speaks to New Knoxville business leaders

NEW KNOXVILLE – Rep. Jim Jordan, representing the Ohio 4th District, enamored the group of business leaders assembled at the corporate headquarters of Fleet Safety Services, LLC, with a presentation of the recent political events in Washington.

Jordan discussed current events such tariffs, immigration reform, health care and the on-going investigations into the Justice Department and FBI.

Those in attendance had opportunities to ask Jordan a variety of questions to further understand the inner workings of the Congressional initiatives.

Jeff Davis, owner of Fleet Safety Services, the event’s host, organized the meeting to further enhance the business community in the New Knoxville area.

To contact Jordan, call his Lima office at 419-999-6455, call his Washington office at 202-225-2676 or visit Jordan.house.gov.