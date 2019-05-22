Stephanie Crum named State of the Heart Care training and development coordinator

COLDWATER – State of the Heart Care introduced Stephanie Crum as its training and development coordinator.

Crum has worked for State of the Heart Care for 14 years as a team manager for its Coldwater and Portland, Indiana offices. When asked what made her decide to change roles, she said she wanted to learn a variety of new information to keep staff up to date on their education and training.

Crum started her new role in April and in the same month hosted her first Skills Day for State of the Heart Care nurses, aides, chaplains, social workers and music therapists. She described Skills Day as a refresher for clinical staff members to visit stations to learn new skills and practice techniques and procedures they know but may not use on a day-to-day basis, ensuring State of the Heart Care provides the best possible care to all of its patients.

There were an array of stations teaching skills such as nursing bag technique, proper hand washing, trach care, IV pump and IV dressing changes, documentation and care plan review. Crum said the goal is to have Skills Day one to two times a year for State of the Heart Care’s staff.

In her free time, Crum enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. She resides in Coldwater with her husband and together they have a son who will graduate college and daughter currently attending college.