Superior PLUS Realtors to hold Apollo house auction

WAPAKONETA – Superior PLUS Realtors will lead an on-site public auction of the newly constructed Apollo house located at 1809 Applejack Drive, Wapakoneta, at 10 a.m. June 22.

“Apollo Career Center is offering an exciting auction opportunity to bid and buy this year’s student built home,” said Duane Ridenour, realtor and auctioneer at Superior PLUS Realtors.

This new three bedroom, two bathroom home is 1,976 square feet and has a great room with cathedral ceilings. The kitchen has quartz countertops, a farm sink and pantry with a built-in microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

The master bedroom has a full bathroom with quartz countertops, lots of cabinet space and a walk-in closet. The main bathroom has tile flooring with quartz countertops and a tub with a shower.

Prospective buyers are invited to attend the next open house from 1-3 p.m. June 16.

“Being a graduate from the Apollo carpentry program, I take great pride in the Apollo spec home build and so do my students,” Jim Nickles, carpentry instructor at Apollo Career Center, said. “Students start on the spec home the first day of school, and three different programs are involved with the build, which are carpentry, construction equipment technology and auto collision.”