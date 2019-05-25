Airstream announces record year at 2019 International Dealer Meeting

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, announced its top dealer rankings based on retail units sold between May 2018 and May 2019.

The awards were announced at the company’s annual International Dealer Meeting in Boston.

Colonial Airstream, located in Lakewood, New Jersey, was named the Top Airstream Single Dealer with the highest sales for towable and motorized combined. Out-of-Doors Mart, located in Colfax, North Carolina, was named the top parts dealer.

“Airstream’s success is possible in part because of the efforts of our incredible dealer network,” Bob Wheeler, president and CEO of Airstream, said. “We are pleased to recognize these dealers and award their hard work and contributions.”

Below is a complete list of this year’s winners:

Top Parts Dealer:

• Out-of-Doors Mart – Colfax, North Carolina

Top Motorized Dealer:

• Airstream of Tampa – Dover, Florida

• Colonial Airstream – Lakewood, New Jersey

Top Towable Dealer:

• Colonial Airstream – Lakewood, New Jersey

Top International dealer:

• Roka Airstream Germany – Mengerskirchen, Germany

Top Single Dealer:

• Colonial Airstream – Lakewood, New Jersey

Top Motorized Dealers (U.S.):

• East No. 5 – Airstream of Chicago

• East No. 4 – Arbogast RV

• East No. 3 – Airstream of South Florida

• East No. 1 Tie – Airstream of Tampa

• East No. 1 Tie – Colonial Airstream

• West No. 5 – Schumacher European

• West No. 2 Tie – Camper Clinic II

• West No. 2 Tie – Airstream Los Angeles

• West No. 2 Tie – Airstream of DFW

• West No. 1 – Airstream Adventures Northwest – Seattle

Top Canadian Motorized Dealer:

• Can-Am RV Centre – London, Ontario

Top Towable Dealers (U.S.):

• East No. 5 – Airstream of South Florida

• East No. 4 – Airstream of Virginia

• East No. 3 – Airstream of Columbus

• East No. 2 – Airstream of Tampa

• East No. 1 – Colonial Airstream

• Central No. 5 – Lazydays – Minneapolis

• Central No. 4 – Airstream of Chicago

• Central No. 3 – Windish RV Center

• Central No. 2 – Airstream of DFW

• Central No. 1 – Camper Clinic II

• West No. 5 – Airstream Los Angeles

• West No. 4 – Airstream of Scottsdale

• West No. 3 – Airstream Adventures Northwest – Portland

• West No. 2 – Bay Area Airstream Adventures

• West No. 1 – Airstream Adventures Northwest – Seattle

Top Canadian Towable Dealer:

• Can-Am RV Centre – London, Ontario

The Five Rivet Program is an Airstream Dealer Program that identifies and rewards dealers providing the best customer experience and support in the categories of branding, sales, delivery, service and loyalty. Dealers qualifying as a Five Rivet Dealer have met stringent requirements to improve the customer experience from the time the customer becomes interested in a product, though the sales process, delivery, warranty period and beyond. Winners will be indicated on www.airstream.com with the Five Rivet status logo.

“The Five Rivet program is now heading into its third year of existence. We will continue to improve the program requirements over time with the goal of offering the best customer experience from beginning to end,” said Lenny Razo, vice president of sales at Airstream. “Every year we honor our top selling dealers. Airstream will now also begin rewarding dealers that meet or exceed the Five Rivet Dealer standards.”

Five Rivet Dealers East:

• Airstream of Columbus

• Airstream of South Florida

• Can-Am RV Centre

• Colonial Airstream

• Pete’s RV

• Southland RV

Five Rivet Dealers Central:

• Airstream of Chicago

• Airstream of DFW

• Airstream of New Mexico

• Bill Thomas Camper Sales

• Chilhowee RV

• Foley RV

Five Rivet Dealers West:

• Airstream Adventures Northwest – Boise

• Airstream Adventures Northwest – Portland

• Airstream Adventures Northwest – Seattle

• Airstream Los Angeles

• Airstream of Spokane

• Airstream of Utah

• Bay Area Airstream Adventures

For more information about Airstream and its product lineup, visit www.airstream.com.