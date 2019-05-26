Apple Farm Service announces Local Government Appreciation Days

COVINGTON – Apple Farm Service will host its inaugural Local Government Appreciation Days.

Anyone who works for any level of government – whether local, state or federal – is invited to join.

The Local Government Appreciation Days will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 6 at the Covington store, 10120 W. Versailles Road, Covington, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13 at the Mechanicsburg store, 12446 E. State Route 29, Mechanicsburg.

Government employees can stop by for prize giveaways, product demonstrations, test drives and equipment education. Apple Farm Service also will fire up the grill for a cook-out lunch.

Product specialists will be on site to provide equipment education, lessons to find the best deals with government bidding and purchasing programs and product demonstrations. Mowers, tractors, skid steers, attachments and everything grounds care and construction will be on display.