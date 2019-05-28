Pulfer earns Verified Travel Advisor certification

SIDNEY – Debi Pulfer of Creative Vacations in Sidney recently obtained her Verified Travel Advisor certification from the American Society of Travel Advisors.

The American Society of Travel Advisors is the leading global advocate for travel advisers, the travel industry and the traveling public. ASTA’s certification programs provide a higher level of verifiable professional knowledge to the advanced seller of travel. Completion of the Verified Travel Advisor Program proves to the traveler, and the industry, that the adviser has the highest level of proficiency and dedication to their business.

The nine-course curriculum allots 12 months of completion consisting of training manuals, online videos and exams. Once completed, the travel adviser is awarded the distinguishing mark of being an ASTA Verified Travel Advisor.

Pulfer has passed ASTA’s standards and has been awarded the badge of being an ASTA Verified Travel Advisor. She has been stamped with the VTA badge, achieving the highest level of integrity by industry standards.

Individuals can contact Debi Pulfer, who has 35 years of experience, to assist with travel planning needs at 937-498-7448 or debi@creativevacations.com.