Sidney Visitors Bureau reports activity

SIDNEY — Jeff Raible, director of the Sidney Visitors Bureau, recently released promotional statistics for March and April.

The bureau’s website saw 2,388 web sessions in March, which was up from 1,779 in 2018, and 2,488 web sessions in April, which was up from 1,721 in 2018. The Facebook page reached 6,966 people in March, which was up from 6,663 in 2018, and 11,479 in April, which was up from 5,041 in 2018.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau, through its membership in the Lake Loramie Improvement Association, established a presence on its website that is under development.

The bureau collaborated with OhioTourism to develop and send a custom eBlast to 425,000 individuals who indicated an interest in receiving information about Ohio tourism locations, promotions and destinations.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau in concert with the Shelby County Bicentennial Planning Committee placed cobranded digital and print advertising with the Sidney Daily News, Piqua Daily Call and Troy Daily News newspapers.

A video capture plan has been developed with Ali Rittenhouse International to build a video library that can be used to promote Sidney and Shelby County locations for dining, outdoor recreation, heritage attractions, local events and shopping. Plans for the videos once captured are to edit and utilize them on television, website and social media platforms.

The bureau submitted information and images about Sidney and Shelby County’s top five events for publication in Discover the Dayton Region Magazine. This year’s featured events were the Downtown Sidney BBQfest, Shelby County Fair, Backstage Block Party, Country Concert and the Lake Loramie Fall Festival.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau exhibited at the Great Miami Riverways Summit in April. The summit was attended by a large number of outdoor enthusiasts who have specific interests in the 99 mile Great Miami River waterway and paved trail from Sidney to Hamilton.

The bureau prepared and published with OhioTraveler.com an advertorial promoting Sidney and Shelby County springtime activities. Among other things, the article featured information about Lake Loramie, Alumapalooza, Jackson Center Community Days, Downtown Sidney BBQfest, Buckeye Farm Antique Show, Buckeye Shootout Bracket Pull, the Bicentennial Concert on the Square and Country Concert. In addition to being published and distributed in the OhioTraveler online newsletter, this same article was distributed to 900-plus television, radio, magazine, newspaper and digital media outlets.

To promote travel to Sidney, the bureau invested in a variety of novelty items to include Sidney Visitors Bureau blankets, power clips and lip balm. Also purchased was a branded table cloth for use at trade shows and in other displays.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau pledged sponsorship at the $1,000 level for the Backstage Block Party event on June 15 that is being organized by Raise the Roof for the Arts.

In May the bureau launched a four month digital banner ad campaign with Great Lakes Publishing to generate 200,000 to 300,000 impressions per month targeting those within a 90 mile radius of Sidney who are conducting online keyword searches of a travel and tourism nature. These impressions are intended to generate added traffic to the Sidney Visitors Bureau website.

For a complete calendar listing of upcoming events (including those associated with Shelby County’s Bicentennial), visit www.VisitSidneyShelby.com and be sure to like the Sidney Visitors Bureau on Facebook at @VisitSidneyOhio.