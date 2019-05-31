Walmart to support local relief efforts to help those affected by tornadoes

BEAVERCREEK – Walmart associates and managers from all over the Miami Valley will gather on Saturday at the Beavercreek Walmart to pass out free cases of bottled water to individuals who were affected by the tornadoes that devastated the Dayton area this week.

Two cases of bottled water will be given to each car that passes by the distribution area in the Walmart parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. while supplies last.

Walmart is sending two semi-truck loads of bottled water to the area to help residents in need and to support organizations that are assisting others throughout the region. The first truck will be located at the Beavercreek store. The second truck load will go to help the Convoy of Hope’s relief effort where Walmart associates will help distribute water to non-profit and community-based organizations that serve the region.

Throughout the weekend, Walmart associates also will volunteer their time to support the American Red Cross by going into neighborhoods to assess, photograph and report on property damage.

Walmart is also providing up to $40,000 in e-gift cards to local non-profit and community-based organizations to enable them to immediately purchase needed items such as food and clothing for the individuals they serve.

Following the storms that affected Indiana and Ohio this week, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Walmart.org committed to provide an additional $150,000 in cash and product donations on top of the $350,000 that was committed in March and early May to support relief efforts in Midwestern and Southern states – bringing the total commitment to $500,000.