Johnston Farm & Indian Agency plans first 2019 event

PIQUA – A visit to the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency offers a chance for visitors young and a bit more seasoned to take a step back in time and learn more about the people and events that happened here and the effect each had on history.

On June 8 and 9, John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed by families in days past.

Guests can make this an early Father’s Day gift as each dad or grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family.

Guests are encouraged to allow enough time to visit the Johnston Home to learn how the family lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight into the lives of the first people who called Ohio home and include time out of the day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive a time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at 4 miles an hour at the end of a tow rope.

Regular site admission of $9 for adults adults and $4 for children age 6-12. AAA and senior discounts apply, and admission is free for Johnston Farm Friends and Ohio History Connection members.

For more information about the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency and its special events or how to become a supporting member, call 937-773-2522 or visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com.