Airstream expands travel trailer lineup

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, announced the revival of two of its most adored historic single-axle models: Bambi and Caravel.

Both trailers, which were originally launched in the early 1960s, build on Airstream’s rich history, dedication to innovative design and focus on quality craftsmanship, company officials said.

Bambi has been a nickname for Airstream travel trailers for decades and earned that moniker on the famous Cape Town to Cairo Airstream caravan trip through Africa, led by Airstream founder Wally Byam. Since then, Airstream has given the Bambi nickname to all single-axle travel trailers to denote their light, nimble size and durable quality.

Now, the brand is officially giving the Bambi name its own line of travel trailers. This travel trailer is a way for novices to start their adventures and living the Airstream life.

The first Caravel travel trailer was a showcase of Airstream’s innovation in lightweight, small-space design. The Caravel’s name is a nod to Byam’s love for the sea and sailing.

Today’s Caravel is all about clean, modern neutrals and design-forward features, company officials said. It blends the look and feel of larger Airstreams but wraps everything up in a sleek, lightweight package, company officials said. It also offers panoramic windows, optional matching window awnings, a rear bumper, stainless steel rock guards, increased storage capacity and more.

“When it comes to our travel trailer lineup, we have set the bar in regard to design, quality craftsmanship and staying true to our brand heritage – Bambi and Caravel are no exception,” Bob Wheeler, president and CEO of Airstream, said. “With the all-new Bambi and Caravel models, we wanted to honor our roots while offering design-forward, accessible, easy-to-tow travel trailers that will inspire new or experienced consumers to explore the world one highway at a time.”

The Bambi and Caravel lines represent some of Airstream’s smallest, easy-to-tow travel trailers and are available in 16 foot, 19 foot, 20 foot and 22 foot floor plans. Similar to the Basecamp and Nest, each new model can be towed by a wide range of crossovers, trucks and SUVs, which make them more accessible to novice campers and younger buyers.

Although these models are smaller than their larger counterparts the Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud and Classic model lines, there is no compromise when it comes to their intuitive, space-saving design, company officials said. Based on decades of feedback from Airstreamers, the Bambi and Caravel floor plans include all the creature comforts and conveniences that make the open road in an Airstream enjoyable, company officials said.

Bambi and Caravel both come in any of the four floor plans with two new décor options for each model. The Bambi interior centers on bright neutral tones that allow light to bounce around the trailer while the Caravel features a clean, modern palette with bright whites, warm woods and sharp black accents, which all work in unison against the trailer’s silver aluminum backdrop, company officials said.

Bambi, which starts at $48,900, and Caravel, which starts at $60,900, are now available to purchase at Airstream dealerships across the country.

For more information or to learn about other products in Airstream’s lineup, visit www.airstream.com.