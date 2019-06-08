Edward Jones celebrates anniversary in Sidney

SIDNEY – DiAnne Karas, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Sidney, and Heather Dyer, the senior branch office administrator, announced the office’s 10 year anniversary.

Karas has served the investment needs of Sidney since 2009 and said she knows the firm is providing a valuable service here.

“After learning how Edward Jones financial advisers were required to meet members of a community before even being able to open an office, I knew this was the right firm for me,” Karas said. “Personal service for individual investors is a key to the success and longevity of Edward Jones. That’s our basic principle.”

The fact that Karas works in the same community in which she lives is unique among financial services firms, most of which do their business by phone. By establishing branch offices with one financial adviser and one branch office administrator in the communities where clients live, however, Edward Jones enables its financial advisers to establish one-on-one business relationships with its individual investors.

“I’ve enjoyed doing business the old-fashioned way – in person,” Karas said. “And I look forward to many more years of serving the investment needs of my friends, neighbors and business associates.”

Karas’ office is located at 153 Village Green Drive.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s 17,000-plus financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.

Individuals can visit the Edward Jones website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com.