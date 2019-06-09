Pusheta Paint and Body leases property in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA – Pusheta Paint and Body, LLC, which paints Airstream travel trailers, has leased a 46,000-square-foot manufacturing property in Wapakoneta.

Pusheta Paint and Body, owned by the husband and wife team of Michael and Monica Coil, leased the stand-alone building on approximately 8.3 acres located at 851 Industrial Drive in Wapakoneta from WRK Industries LLC. The property, which is located at the interchange of Interstate 75 and State Route 33, previously was occupied by FlexArm Inc.

Started in 2017 by long-time veterans of the auto painting industry, Pusheta Paint & Body’s principals are currently managing tenant improvements to the building including converting the interior into a state of the art modern paint facility. The facility is going to be in line with the standards of Airstream’s new plant in nearby Jackson Center so the iconic American travel trailer and touring coach maker can offer tours where their coaches are painted.

Airstream is Pusheta’s primary customer. The Coils expect their new facility to be ready for occupancy in July.