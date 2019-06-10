Rhodes State College to host cybersecurity seminar series

LIMA – Rhodes State College along with the West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium, the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Procurement Technical Assistance Centers and Ohio Small Business Development Centers will host a cybersecurity seminar series July 23-24 at Rhodes State College, Lima.

The deadline to register is June 21 for this series presented by the Texas A&M Emergency Response and Rescue Center.

Cybersecurity is, or is becoming, a top-priority issue with businesses, agencies and other organizations. For businesses, their ability to procure contracts and conducting business depends on the security of their cyber system.

This series is for persons associated with a company’s or organization’s information security, cybersecurity personnel and managers, emergency responders, risk management personnel, planners, infrastructure representatives from private and public sectors and other personnel responsible for developing organization strategies and identifying and responding to cyber incidents.

This seminar includes an introductory, four-hour program Essentials of Community Cybersecurity that covers recognizing cyber-attacks, who is most vulnerable and building a resilient cybersecurity program. The second program, Understanding Targeted Cyber Attacks, is an eight-hour program that provides information on placing an organization in a better position to recognize attacker methods, prepare for and recover from targeted cyber-attacks.

For more information and to register, go to www.Rhodesstate.edu and click the Cybersecurity Series link on the homepage. Lunch will be provided during the July 23 programs. Light refreshments will be provided during the two days of the series.