How to find the right computer repair service for you

Computer repair services are a dime a dozen in today’s technological world and it can be overwhelming to find one that will repair your computer in a timely manner for a fair price. With countless options available, it’s important to know ahead of time what you’re looking for in a computer repair service.

Think about things like price options, service time frames, credibility and whether you want the repair to be online or in-person. This information will help you narrow down the options and focus on the right service for your needs. Most computer repair services will try to help with whatever problem you have, but some specialize in certain models of computers or software, so be sure to seek out a service capable of addressing your problems.

Here are some Better Business Bureau tips to help with your search for a computer repair service:

• Ask friends and family for recommendations. Also, read online reviews.

• Find testimonies from past clients of prospective businesses to gauge the quality of the company’s service.

• Research both large retailers and small computer repair services. Both types of businesses have their benefits.

• Determine whether you will be using an online service or in person. Some computer problems can only be fixed in person, while some issues can be diagnosed online or over the phone with the help of a trained technician.

• Get quotes for your repair ahead of time so you aren’t caught off guard when it’s time to pay. Compare prices. Don’t be pressured to take on the first service that gives you a quote.

• Consider repair services that won’t charge you unless they fix your problem.

• Ask about warranties, guarantees and follow-up appointment options.

• Check credentials, such as liability insurance, business license and educational credentials.

• Backup your files before sending your computer to be repaired or loading new software. Protect your computer by installing and updating antivirus software regularly.

• Never give control of your computer to a third party unless you know it is a representative of a computer support team you contacted.

• Never pay up front for a repair and do not leave your computer with someone you deem untrustworthy. Be cautious. Don’t give away your personal account passwords or fall for cold callers asking for access to your computer under the guise of a large company like Dell or Microsoft.

Finding the right computer repair service doesn’t have to be complicated, especially if you go about it in a smart and methodical way. If you have any questions about finding computer repair services, visit bbb.org or call 937-222-5825 or 800-776-5301. BBB can provide you with lists of BBB Accredited Businesses in the industry, as well as Business Profiles on companies you’re considering.

By John North

The writer is the president and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and Miami Valley.

