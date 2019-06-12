Premier Health foundations receive grant from Gala of Hope Foundation

DAYTON – The Gala of Hope Foundation awarded a $353,200 grant to the Premier Health foundations in support of integrative therapies for cancer patients at the health system’s Cancer Centers.

In addition, the grant will help fund a replacement of the Premier Health Mobile Mammography Coach that served more than 3,000 women in 2018.

“Our gratitude goes out to the Gala of Hope Foundation, its board of directors and their donors for their generosity and leadership in supporting our comprehensive spectrum of cancer care,” Premier Health President and CEO Mary Boosalis said. “Oncology exercise therapy and massage have been proven to elevate the quality of life for cancer patients, reduce anxiety and depression, boost energy and strength, and, overall, heighten the opportunity for survivorship. And replacement of the Mobile Mammography Coach will help us continue to drive awareness of the importance of early detection and the need for an annual mammogram.”\

Premier Health’s Cancer Centers are located at Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center. At each location, certified instructors tailor classes to meet the patient’s individual needs and abilities. Muscular strength and endurance, cardiorespiratory fitness, flexibility and body composition are assessed.

The grant will be paid over two years, in 2019 and 2020. It allows for expanded services at Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North and Upper Valley Medical Center and increased services for patients at Miami Valley Hospital South.