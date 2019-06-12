Premier Health foundations receive grant from Gala of Hope Foundation

Officials representing Premier Health, its hospitals and its foundations accepted a check for $353,200 from representatives of the Gala of Hope Foundation on June 7 at the Premier Health Center in Dayton. Pictured are, front row, l-r, Duanna Osting, president, UVMC Foundation; Mary Boosalis, president and CEO, Premier Health; Barbara Mills, co-founder, Gala of Hope Foundation; Phillip Black, board member, Gala of Hope Foundation; Diane Ewing, chief liaison to the president and CEO, Premier Health; Kim Belcastro, chair, Miami Valley Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees; back row, l-r, Barbara Johnson, system vice president and chief human resource officer, Premier Health; Lori Scalise, vice president of service integration for cancer services, Premier Health; Jenny M. Lewis, president and CEO, Miami Valley Hospital Foundation; Mike Maiberger, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Premier Health; Tom Parker, president, Upper Valley Medical Center; Mike Stautberg, president, Atrium Medical Center Foundation; and Mike Sims, system vice president, treasurer and corporate controller, Premier Health.
Courtesy photo
DAYTON – The Gala of Hope Foundation awarded a $353,200 grant to the Premier Health foundations in support of integrative therapies for cancer patients at the health system’s Cancer Centers.
In addition, the grant will help fund a replacement of the Premier Health Mobile Mammography Coach that served more than 3,000 women in 2018.
“Our gratitude goes out to the Gala of Hope Foundation, its board of directors and their donors for their generosity and leadership in supporting our comprehensive spectrum of cancer care,” Premier Health President and CEO Mary Boosalis said. “Oncology exercise therapy and massage have been proven to elevate the quality of life for cancer patients, reduce anxiety and depression, boost energy and strength, and, overall, heighten the opportunity for survivorship. And replacement of the Mobile Mammography Coach will help us continue to drive awareness of the importance of early detection and the need for an annual mammogram.”\
Premier Health’s Cancer Centers are located at Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center. At each location, certified instructors tailor classes to meet the patient’s individual needs and abilities. Muscular strength and endurance, cardiorespiratory fitness, flexibility and body composition are assessed.
The grant will be paid over two years, in 2019 and 2020. It allows for expanded services at Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North and Upper Valley Medical Center and increased services for patients at Miami Valley Hospital South.
