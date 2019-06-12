Planet Fitness opens doors to those affected by storms

DAYTON – Planet Fitness is welcoming anyone in the Dayton area affected by recent Ohio storms and tornadoes to use its facilities free of charge, such as showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.

Five Planet Fitness locations across the Dayton area are welcoming anyone in affected communities to utilize the amenities free of charge through June 30, including access to shower facilities, fitness equipment, massage chairs and more with no membership needed. Non-members must simply show ID and sign into the guest register.

Planet Fitness Englewood is located at 606 Taywood Road, Englewood; Planet Fitness Huber Heights is located at 7651 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights; Planet Fitness Piqua is located at 1245 E. Ash St., Suite 100, Piqua; Planet Fitness Springfield is located at 1503 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield; and Planet Fitness Sugarcreek Township is located at 6148 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township.