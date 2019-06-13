AAA creates drop-off locations for donations

DAYTON – In response to the Memorial Day tornadoes that caused catastrophic damage to so many area communities, Dayton Food Bank donation barrels can now be found at all Miami Valley area AAA locations.

This will provide a convenient place for neighbors to continue helping neighbors. Members and non-members are invited to stop by and drop off non-perishable food items to any of the following AAA locations: North Dayton, 6580 N. Main St., Dayton; Huber Heights, 8381 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights; and Troy 4 S. Stanfield Road, Troy;