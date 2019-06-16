Barbara Johnson named chief operating officer of Premier Health

DAYTON – Barbara A. Johnson, a system vice president and Premier Health’s chief human resource officer, has been selected as the health system’s next executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Johnson, who has served Premier Health in various executive roles with progressively increasing responsibility since joining the organization in 2003, will succeed Michael J. Maiberger, who is retiring on Aug. 16. Prior to serving as chief human resource officer, Johnson served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Miami Valley Hospital, and before that, as vice president of operations at Good Samaritan Hospital.

“Barb brings a wealth of knowledge and skill about the many facets of organizational strategy and structure,” Mary H. Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, said. “Barb combines a strong, mission-driven foundation with her approach to work and her interactions with others. She blends solid business acumen with an abiding commitment to the organization, the people who work and volunteer at Premier Health and to the communities we serve.”

Johnson’s leadership has earned respect not only at Premier Health but throughout the Miami Valley and Ohio. She recently was tapped to serve on the Governor’s Executive Workforce Board and also chairs the Ohio Diversity Council State Board of Directors and the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton.

Johnson also is a member of the onMain board, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Advisory Group, the American Heart Association “Go Red for Women” and the Greater Dayton 5K Heart Walk/Run “Thousandaire Club.” A member of the Affiliate Chapter of a Special Wish Foundation Advisory Board, she served as co-chair of the 2019 African-American Wellness Walk.

Maiberger is retiring after 27 years with Premier Health, making a significant and positive impact on behalf of patients, physicians, employees, volunteers and the entire community. He served in various roles at Premier Health through the years, most recently holding a dual role as interim president of Miami Valley Hospital as well as his current role. At the system level, he also served as chief value officer and chief strategy officer.

Maiberger previously served as president of Upper Valley Medical Center, COO of that hospital and as administrator of the former Stouder Hospital in Troy. He currently serves on the board of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and is past chair of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Board.

“Mike is a valued and highly respected partner, and those of us who have had the pleasure of working directly with him can attest to his dependability, teamwork and a dose of good humor added in at just the right time,” Boosalis said.