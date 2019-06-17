Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center welcomes back Kristy Earick

VERSAILLES – Kevin Daubenmire, CEO of Crown Healthcare Group, announced Kristy Earick as the new senior administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center located at 200 Marker Road in Versailles.

Versailles Rehab is part of the Crown Healthcare Group, a family-owned company with the mission to provide excellence in short-term rehabilitation and long-term nursing care.

“We are happy to welcome Kristy to the Crown family. Her leadership and compassion for providing exceptional health care for our patients and residents are top-notch,” Daubenmire said. “Kristy’s dedication to serving the seniors in the Versailles and surrounding communities and her energetic leadership align perfectly with Crown’s vision.”

Earick worked as the administrator/executive director at Versailles Health Care Center for 16 years from 2001 to 2017, while owned by Covenant Care. She is thrilled to return to her roots and be a part of the Crown team.

“I have had the privilege to work with a number of caring staff members at Versailles for many years,” she said. “The Versailles employees are dedicated, caring and truly want to provide exceptional care and services. Crown has brought new life and energy to the health care center. I am confident that the amazing leadership and direction will result in a positive culture and the community will embrace the changes.”

Earick strives to instill a culture of family and compassion in which every employee, patient, resident and family member feel significant and appreciated.

Under her leadership, Versailles earned many top awards, including a Five-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a Silver American Health Care Association Award in 2014.

Earick was chosen by the Ohio Health Care Association as the 2017 Administrator of the Year, an award presented to individuals showing unsurpassed dedication to the facility and its residents as well as the long-term care profession. Her passion for working with seniors began early, learning from her mother who worked as a nurse in a local facility where she volunteered. As a college student, she worked part time as an activity assistant, and her love for long-term care persisted.

Earick resides in Piqua with her daughter, Kelsey, who is 14, and her 11-year-old triplet sons, Kaden, Ryan and Nolan. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, cooking and shopping.

The staff of Versailles Rehab is made up of approximately 100 specially trained professionals meeting the needs of the community and those requiring skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Kristy to the team,” Chris Huber, assistant director of nursing and a 34-year Versailles team member, said. “She makes it her goal and the team’s goal to improve the quality of care and quality of life for our patients and residents. Kristy has positively touched the lives of so many people over the years.”

Versailles Rehab offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care as well as outpatient therapy. Legacy at Versailles, the all-new dedicated memory care unit opened in January, takes a Montessori-based approach and is staffed by caregivers who are well-trained in Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

According to Earick, Crown along with the team at Versailles, found that there was a need in the community for a secured memory care unit.

“Legacy is a warm and nurturing setting where residents benefit from a customized level of care focused on promoting their well-being,” she said. “We have a special activities program tailored for their unique needs.”

Versailles Rehab accepts Medicare, most insurances and Medicaid. Anyone who is interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour may call 937-526-5570.