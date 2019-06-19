CELINA – The Business Enterprise Center at Wright State University-Lake Campus has announced a full slate of non-credit business classes for Summer Semester 2019.

To access the full spring schedule, go to https://lake.wright.edu/connect/business-enterprise-center.

Starting Right is a pre-business workshop held monthly. This two-hour class provides the attendee and a guest information to help decide if business ownership is right for them and how to start a business the “Wright Way.”

After attending this class, individuals are eligible for to free, individualized business counseling. It is recommended that all who considering starting or buying a business to attend one session from 6-8 p.m. June 27, June 25 or Aug. 22 at Room 120, Trenary Hall. The cost is $35.

Microsoft Word for Business, attendees will learn the No. 1 document processing software. Individuals can discover MS Word’s unique features including various menu bars, inserting tables, charts, pictures, etc., set tabs for a professional look or use columns to create a business newsletter. Individuals can learn to format business correspondence to look and sound more professional including business letters, short memo, or long reports, etc. Attendees can learn to set margins for different tasks, insert page numbers or use headers and footers.

The class lasts a total of six hours with classes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 24 and 26 in Room 194, Dwyer Hall. The instructor will be Carla Hirschfeld from the Wright State University-Lake Campus. The cost is $90 per person.

Excel for Business will focus on Microsoft Excel, which is widely recognized as the best spreadsheet software application for businesses. Through this short course series, attendees will learn how to create a spreadsheet, input necessary data, create charts and reports and learn how to use Excel formulas in basic to complex computations. Hirschfeld will delve into the world of references, formulas and functions. Certificates of completion will be printed for all participants completing the total 15-hour workshop (all sessions).

The basic workshop will be July 8 and 10, the intermediate workshop will be July 15 and 17, and the advanced workshop will be July 22 and 24. All workshops will be from 5:30-8 p.m. in Room 194, Dwyer Hall. The cost is $75 for the basic, intermediate or advanced workshop or $200 for all three.

Individuals must pre-register for each class by calling Carol Jones at 419-586-0902 or emailing Carol.jones@wright.e. Individuals also can follow WSU-Lake-Campus Business Enterprise Center on Facebook.