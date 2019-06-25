Jenni’s Hallmark in Minster to close

MINSTER — After nearly 40 years of business, Jenni’s Hallmark at Eagle Acres Plaza in Minster is closing its doors.

Changing times, online shopping, and an aging customer base has reduced customer sales and led to owners Fred and Jill Grimm’s decision to close.

The Grimms are also the owners of Eagle Acres Plaza.

Grimm said things were different when he built the Plaza almost four decades ago with several stores under contract before the first earth was turned. Ben Franklin’s, Coast to Coast Hardware, and Eagles Nest women’s clothing all had store space reserved. He said with Coppess market already there, it was a good investment opportunity.

He said at the time of construction, he had six Hallmarks wanting to come into the space, but he decided to open the card store himself, asking his sister, Jenni Dahlinghaus, to come and manage it.

“Jenni did a wonderful job,” said Grimm. He said current manager Louann Stoner has maintained the quality of the store and its merchandise.

The merchandise in this Hallmark was not typical, said Grimm. “Half of our things were from what you call “non-ally” companies,” he said. “We would shop for gift items from Columbus and New York City.” He said this made their merchandise fresh and unique.

He said he wanted to thank everyone who supported the store over the years from Minster and the surrounding communities.

Grimm said that, in appreciation of the loyalty of his long-time customers, he is holding a customer appreciation sale which started Monday, June 24. Discounts of 25 percent will be offered throughout the store.

He said deeper discounts will be made throughout the month of July. They anticipate closing Aug. 1.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

