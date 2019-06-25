Kristi Strawser appointed to Palliative Care and Quality of Life Interdisciplinary Council

GREENVILLE – State of the Heart Care Executive Director Kristi Strawser has been selected to serve on Ohio’s first Palliative Care and Quality of Life Interdisciplinary Council.

The Ohio Department of Health selected 20 members from all aspects of the health care community to make up the council, including individuals who have worked with various age groups and have experience in various palliative care delivery models such as acute care, long-term care, hospice care, home health agency services, home-based care and spiritual care.

The Ohio Department of Health stated the council will work toward the goal of integrating palliative care into Ohio’s health care systems and enhancing the use and development of palliative care throughout Ohio.

According to AARP, palliative care is a team-based specialty focused on providing relief to patients from the symptoms and stress of a serious illness. Palliative care can offer relief from many symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath and depression, with research also showing that it may even help prolong patients’ lives.

Strawser had an interest in applying for both personal and professional reasons. She has been passionate about palliative care on a personal level after witnessing the benefits it can provide firsthand through the care her daughter, Corynna Strawser, received.

From a professional level, she said, “It is also a fantastic opportunity to have a voice on the council as a rural hospice provider.”

Strawser was officially appointed by Amy Acton, director of health for the Ohio Department of Health, on May 20. The first council meeting will occur in July.

“My goal is to help give both professional and personal feedback and guidance to help move palliative care forward to provide this valuable service with high-quality outcomes for patients,” Strawser said.