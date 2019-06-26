New pediatrician joins Wilson Health

SIDNEY – Michael Magalnick has joined Wilson Health Medical Group – Pediatrics.

He now is seeing patients in the Professional Building, Suite 200, at Wilson Health’s main campus located at 915 W. Michigan St. in Sidney.

Dr. Magalnick is board-certified in general pediatrics and brings experience in the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric medical conditions, as well as preventative care. Dr. Magalnick will see and treat patients in the areas of wellness, behavioral health and acute conditions.

“We are proud to have Dr. Magalnick join our pediatric team at Wilson Health,” said Carl Whittenburg, vice president and executive director of Wilson Health Medical Group. “He brings a long standing history of friendly, professional experience in pediatric care. We are very fortunate to have him caring for the children in our communities.”

Prior to joining Wilson Health, Dr. Magalnick practiced in Phoenix, Arizona, at Pediatrix where he was a partner physician and key in creating a thriving personal practice, as well as providing comprehensive pediatric care. He completed his pediatric internship and residency at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dr. Magalnick received his doctorate of osteopathic medicine from the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Arizona. He is Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support certified.

Dr. Magalnick enjoys mentoring students from surrounding universities and enjoys volunteering in the community. He has served as physician coordinator for the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 2013.

Dr. Magalnick is welcoming new patients. Individuals can call 937-498-4880 to schedule an appointment.