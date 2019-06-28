Garmann/Miller among nation’s best firms to work for

MINSTER – Garmann/Miller has achieved national recognition for being an outstanding workplace in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

The full-service design firm with offices in Minster and Columbus was named to the Zweig Group’s 2019 Best Firms to Work For list, which honors organizations for the ability to inspire their teams to perform at the highest levels and create an environment where people feel valued.

“Being named as a national Best Firm to Work For is a powerful statement,” Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens said. “With recruiting and retention being the No. 1 challenge for AEC firms, this award provides a great platform to promote culture and employee experience, offering these firms a strong competitive advantage.”

Firms were evaluated on culture, workplace practices, benefits, retention rates, professional development and more from both a management and team perspective. Awards were given in multiple categories based on firm size and discipline; Garmann/Miller ranked third overall nationally in the 50-99 employee category.

“When you’re in a service industry, your team is the biggest asset you have,” Garmann/Miller CEO Eric Baltzell said. “It’s important for us to create an environment where our people want to be here and do great things.”

Winners will be honored at the 2019 Elevate AEC Conference on Oct. 2-4 in Las Vegas. The complete list of winners can be accessed atzweiggroup.com/awards/2019-award-winners.