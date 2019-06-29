Bryson R. Long receives Edward Jones award for exceptional achievement in building client relationships

SIDNEY – Bryson R. Long of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Sidney recently won the firm’s Edward Jones Sr. Founders Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.

Long was one of 2,127 of the firm’s 18,000 financial advisers to receive the Edward Jones Sr. Founders Award.

The award is named after Edward Jones Sr., who founded the firm in 1922 under the principle that financial advisers should be treated as business partners rather than employees. His insistence on always treating others with respect is one of his enduring contributions to the Edward Jones culture.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized for building relationships with those clients we serve,” Long said. “And it is also quite inspirational to receive an award named after a firm legend such as Edward Jones Sr. who was so innovative and recognized the need for quality financial advice for long-term individual investors.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisers offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.

