Airstream employees raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

Airstream employees recently participated in a charity change drive during the month of May, and the motorized division raised more than $650. Airstream will match the proceeds for a total of $1,455.16. The department chose to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

