Southwestern Auglaize Chamber wins communications excellence award

NEW BREMEN – The Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce has been named an “Award of Excellence” winner in the Communications Excellence awards program presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

ACCE, an Alexandria, Virginia-based association, represents more than 8,000 chamber of commerce professionals and 1,300 chambers of commerce around the world.

ACCE’s annual Awards for Communications Excellence is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations. Several thousand award entries have been submitted since the launch of the organization’s Awards for Communications Excellence, which is now in its 35th year.

The Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce received an Award of Excellence for its “Our Community” video project and campaign. The project produced multiple individual videos to showcase local events and activities.

The “Our Community” video project embraced the slogan of the chamber, which is joining together to do what none of us can do alone, and shared a glimpse into what life is like in the Golden Triangle through the people, businesses and communities.

“We’re thankful to the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives for selecting the ‘Our Community’ video project to receive the Award of Excellence,” chamber board President Trent Fledderjohann of Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen, said. “We would like to thank Franklin House Media in Minster, Ohio, and the New Bremen Foundation for partnering with us to share a story of the communities we call home. These two organizations are two of the many examples of businesses in the Golden Triangle (Minster, New Bremen, New Knoxville and surrounding area) that are joining together to do what none of us can do alone. We know we are fortunate to live and work in an area that is experiencing growth in multiple ways – it’s a great place to work and a great place to call home.”

A panel of communications and marketing professionals from six U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated entries, which were organized by category — based on the chamber’s annual budget — and entry type: advertising and marketing, campaigns, digital and publications. With more than 160 entries submitted in 2019, judges recognized 10 entries as Grand Award winners and 41 as Award of Excellence winners. Three Best in Show awards will be announced July 15 at the ACCE Annual Convention in Long Beach, California.