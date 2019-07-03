Sidney native honored in Cincinnati Business Courier’s Fast 55 program

CINCINNATI – Riley & Rees, a home remodeling business started and owned by Sidney native Dan Lauterbur, recently was honored by the Cincinnati Business Courier’s Fast 55 program as the fastest growing company in the $1 million to $5 million category.

The 15th annual Fast 55 program, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, recognized 55 companies for having the highest percentage of revenue growth from 2016 to 2018.

Lauterbur, son of Rick and Diane Milanese and grandson of Kathryn and the late Sam Rees, showed annual revenue of just under $3 million and a three-year revenue growth of 354 percent, which also ranked him fourth in overall growth in the Tri-State region out of 47,000 businesses.

When Lauterbur was a child, his grandparents owned a bookstore, drive-in theater and real estate. They were instrumental in teaching him the meaning of hard work and perseverance.

He created the name of his company by combining his oldest daughter’s first name and the middle name of his youngest daughter. Rees also has special meaning because it honors his maternal grandfather, who taught him how to work hard and be an entrepreneur.

Lauterbur started his business during the Great Recession after buying personal investment properties and doing all the rehab work himself. As Riley & Rees has grown, Lauterbur has hired others and has built his team to 10 employees and more than 50 subcontractors.

The number of jobs the company takes on each year is 15 to 20, and jobs continue to roll in. The job sizes range from $100,000 to $500,000. Business growth has come through word of mouth from satisfied customers.

Riley & Rees specializes in while-home remodels that many times include an addition of some kind.