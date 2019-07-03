State of the Heart Care nurses earn certification

GREENVILLE – State of the Heart Care announced two of its nurses, Bridgette Leon and Jennifer Wolfe, became certified hospice and palliative care nurses last week.

These exams are very rigorous and require a substantial amount of studying and knowledge of palliative and hospice care. Once nurses pass the exam, they must obtain 100 hours of continuing education credits every four years to maintain their certification.

Maintaining this certification shows Leon’s and Wolfe’s determination and commitment to nursing, allowing patients and their families to know that they have gone the extra mile with their education.

Currently, 16 registered nurses and all seven licensed practical nurses at State of the Heart Care are certified.