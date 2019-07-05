SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses, residents of Ohio affected by heavy rainfall, flooding

WASHINGTON – Ohio businesses and residents affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred on May 17 can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Acting Administrator Christopher Pilkerton announced.

Pilkerton made the loans available in response to a letter from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on June 24, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. The declaration covers Auglaize County and the adjacent counties of Allen, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby and Van Wert in Ohio.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Ohio with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” Pilkerton said. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

SBA’s customer service representatives will be available at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications.

The center is located at the Auglaize County Council-Aging at 610 Indiana Ave., St. Marys. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It closes at 4 p.m. July 11.

“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets,” SBA’s Ohio District Director Everett Woodel said.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Kem Fleming, center director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

Interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations and 1.938 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amount and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications also can be downloaded at www.sba.gov. Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Aug. 26. The deadline to return economic injury applications is March 27, 2020.