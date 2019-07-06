Midwest Electric, Paulding Putnam Electric decide not to merge

ST. MARYS – Discussions about a merger between Midwest Electric and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative will no longer move forward.

The original concept was to reduce operating costs by streamlining the two organizations into one. After both boards reviewed the full study results, it was decided it was in the best interest of the memberships to remain separate cooperatives. Members will not see any changes, as both co-ops will continue business as before.

Common ground was forged between the neighboring cooperatives, who will continue to maintain a strong working relationship with their existing shared service program.

Currently the two co-ops share a communications coordinator and an energy adviser. This program has been very beneficial when it comes to cost savings. So much so, that despite the merger not moving forward, both chief executive officers and boards have decided to look at expanding this program.

Midwest Electric serves 10,772 members in West Central Ohio while Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves 13,063 in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The two co-ops’ service territories meet at Van Wert and Putnam counties.

If members have questions regarding this announcement, they can contact their electric co-op’s office.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.