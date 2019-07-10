Aaron Sargeant awarded 2019 Society of Toxicologic Pathology Outstanding Mentor Award

SIDNEY – Sidney resident Dr. Aaron Sargeant was awarded the 2019 Society of Toxicologic Pathology Outstanding Mentor Award at the STP’s 38th annual symposium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Outstanding Mentor Award is given to a member who has played a significant role in the training of toxicologic pathologists. The award is intended for individuals who have mentored pathologists as part of formal training programs as well as individuals who have consistently provided informal coaching or instruction.

Sargeant, the director of pathology at Charles River Laboratories in Spencerville, serves as coordinator of global Charles River externships in the CRL Toxicologic Pathology program. He serves as the initial point of contact for externship inquiries across CRL sites, matching student interests with site availability. Nineteen students have completed externships at the Spencerville site alone since he first implemented the externship program there in 2011.

Additionally, Sargeant has served as an adjunct instructor in biological sciences at Ohio Northern University in Ada since 2010. He also is the vice president of the Shelby County Board of Health and is a member of the Wilson Health Foundation Board. He has published more than two dozen research articles and three book chapters and serves as a reviewer for “Toxicologic Pathology.”

Sargeant joined the STP as a student in 2002 and since 2009 has served on multiple committees as a member, co-chair and chair. He is a member of the Scientific and Regulatory Policy Committee.

The Sidney resident also was elected to the STP Executive Committee as secretary-treasurer for a four-year term that began at the annual meeting in Raleigh.

The STP was founded in 1971 as a nonprofit association of pathologists and other scientists whose principal aim is the advancement of pathology as it pertains to changes elicited by pharmacological, chemical or environmental agents and factors that modify these responses. The society’s 1,250 members in more than 28 countries are scientists and professionals who work in academic institutions, government, the pharmaceutical and chemical industry, contract research organizations or as consultants.

For more information about the STP and its awards, visit its website at toxpath.org.