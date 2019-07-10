Edward Jones financial adviser Dominique Christman receives Spirit of Partnership Award

SIDNEY – Dominique Christman of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Sidney recently received the firm’s exclusive Spirit of Partnership Award for outstanding performance during 2018.

Christman is a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial advisor can achieve, officials said. She has demonstrated unyielding dedication and enthusiasm for her business of serving individual investors and has reached a benchmark in her career that deserves to be recognized, officials said, and the Spirit of Partnership Award provides that recognition.

Christman said she is honored to receive the award.

“Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it’s a philosophy,” Christman said. “We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone.”

Christman was one of only 1,283 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisers to receive the award.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.