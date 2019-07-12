Manufacturing company looks to give back to first responders

LIMA – Wall Beds Manufacturing, of Lima, is giving away a fire station wall bed unit and is seeking nominations for the winner.

The bed, which includes installation, is valued at more than $2,500. The contest is open for anyone to nominate fire stations in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Wall Beds will accept nominations via its website through July 14. To nominate a fire station, go to wallbedsmfg.com/fire-station-contest-entry.

On July 15, the finalists will be announced on the company’s Facebook page, where voting will take place. The grand prize winner with the most votes will be announced on Aug. 15.

“We have enjoyed our work in the past with local fire stations and have a tremendous amount of respect for our first responders,” owner Doug Coolidge said.

The company wanted a way to give back, and this seemed like the perfect fit.

Wall Beds manufactures murphy beds for a variety of applications, including both residential and commercial use. The company serves multiple commercial industries such as health care, colleges and universities, hotels and fire stations. Wall Beds is located at 514 N. Union St., Lima, and has been in business since May 2010.