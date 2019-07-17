TCC to donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the nation on July 21

CARMEL, Ind. – Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announced its TCC and Wireless Zone stores including TCC Sidney are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to ensure children across the United States are well prepared for the start of the school year.

This donation marks TCC’s seventh annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated more than 950,000 backpacks filled with supplies to children.

“We want to make certain the youth in America have equal access to a great start of the school year, so we are thrilled to support that goal with our seventh annual backpack giveaway,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “By providing families of school-aged children with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set students up for success.”

More than 850 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are inviting local families and their children to visit select locations on July 21 between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

TCC Sidney, located at 110 S. Lester Ave. in Sidney, will participate in the giveaway. For a full list of participating TCC stores, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Each participating TCC store will donate up to 200 backpacks. All leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children spent an average $684.79 each – a total of $27.5 billion – on school supplies in 2018 and this year is expected to increase. With more than one out of every five school-aged children in the U.S. living below the federal poverty threshold, TCC is working to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies through this annual program.

TCC makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates through its Culture of Good movement. The company recently donated supply packs to nearly 6,000 teachers across the U.S and partnered with local animal rescue organizations nationwide to inspire pet adoptions and collect supplies. In 2018, the company donated more than 187,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country and gave supply packs to more than 5,000 teachers across the U.S.

Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

