Business Enterprise Center at Wright State University-Lake Campus announces August classes

CELINA – The Business Enterprise Center at Wright State University-Lake Campus has announced a full slate of non-credit business classes for Summer Semester 2019.

To access the full spring schedule, go to https://lake.wright.edu/connect/business-enterprise-center. Upcoming classes in August include these workshops:

Starting Right is a pre-business workshop held monthly. This two-hour class provides attendees and a guest information to help them decide if business ownership is right for them and how to start their business the “Wright Way.”

After attending this class, individuals are eligible for to free, individualized business counseling.

The class will be from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Room 120 Trenary Hall. The cost is $35 per business.

Excel Macros & VBA will teach attendees how to use visual basic for applications macros. For those who have tasks in Excel that they do repeatedly, they can record a macro to automate those tasks.

A macro is an action or a set of actions that users can run as many times as they want. Excel Macros can save a lot of time by automating Excel processes that users use often but they are limited.

Two instructors will provide training for this class, which will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and 28 at Room 194 Dwyer Hall. The cost is $90 per person.

Peer to Supervisor helps individuals successfully adjust to the changing expectations of their boss, peers and associates. Attendees will learn to communicate effectively, gauge situational response, earn the trust and respect from co-workers, develop a management style, learn how to motivate people and understand how to handle difficult situations.

The class will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in Room 177 Dwyer Hall. The cost is $50 per person.

Individuals must pre-register for each class. For more information, call Carol Jones at 419-586-0902 or email her Carol.jones@wright.edu. Individuals also can follow on the WSU-Lake-Campus Business Enterprise Center Facebook page.

Individuals also can enroll now for the Emerging Leader Certificate program starting in September by contacting Jones.