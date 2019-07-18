DP&L encourages customers to be safe during extreme hot weather

DAYTON – Dayton Power & Light Co. encouraged its customers to be safe in extreme hot weather.

An excessive heat warning has been issued through Sunday. Heat index values are forecast to be at or near 105 degrees.

DP&L is prepared to meet electricity needs from its customers as temperatures rise. It continually monitors weather conditions and customer usage throughout its 24-county service territory.

Below are some tips to consider from DP&L during extreme hot weather:

• Be aware of the heat. Pay attention to it and modify activities appropriately.

• Electricity and water do not mix. Don’t handle or plug in electrical appliances unless you’re completely dry.

• Pay attention to your hydration status; drink plenty of fluids.

• If you or someone you know doesn’t have air conditioning, choose places to go for relief from the heat such as schools, libraries, theaters or malls.

Be smart about energy usage:

• Adjust your thermostat.

• Set air conditioning to “auto” instead of “on” and reduce energy costs.

• Use ceiling or floor fans to keep cool.

• Block the sun – close blinds and shades to keep the heat out and the cool air in.

• Click it off – turn off unnecessary lights and switch to energy-efficient lighting.

• Wait until later in the evening to use heat-producing appliances such as the oven, clothes dryer and dishwasher.