Velvet Ice Cream’s Orange Moon ice cream to debut at Ohio State Fair

UTICA – Velvet Ice Cream announced it has developed a new flavor, made especially for the Ohio State Fair.

This year’s flavor celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Velvet’s limited-release Orange Moon ice cream will be available exclusively at the Ohio State Fair, July 24-Aug. 4 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, and at Velvet Ice Cream’s Ye Olde Mill in Utica throughout the summer.

To create this one-of-a-kind frozen confection, the Utica-based ice cream maker swirled marshmallow and brownie pieces into orange citrus ice cream.

Velvet worked with a team to research the favorites of Wapakoneta’s Neil Armstrong. The hometown hero loved Tang orange drink.

Velvet’s team added marshmallow and brownies for the treat. The blend not only mimics the moon’s surface, but it creates an flavor combination that visitors will line up for, Velvet officials said.

“We wanted to pay homage to Neil Armstrong in celebration of the lunar landing anniversary,” Velvet Ice Cream Vice President Joanne Dager said. “We are proud of Ohio’s connection to this historic event, and Orange Moon celebrates that.”

Velvet Ice Cream has been the exclusive ice cream of the Ohio State Fair for more than 15 years. Visitors can purchase Velvet Ice Cream Orange Moon Ice Cream, along with 10 other classic favorites, including Cookies N’ Cream and Mint Chocolate Chip exclusively at the Taste of Ohio Café and Fair’s Dairy Products Building. More information is available at www.VelvetIceCream.com or www.OhioStateFair.com.

Velvet Ice Cream produces 5 million gallons of ice cream throughout each year in Utica, 40 miles east of Columbus. This year marks 105 years of business for Velvet Ice Cream.

Founded in 1914 by Joseph Dager, four generations of Dagers have since run the company, located on 25 acres of wooded countryside and rolling, pastoral farmland. Ye Olde Mill also houses an ice cream museum, a restaurant, playground, picnic area and catch-and-release fish pond.

Named by Frommer’s as one of America’s 10 Best Ice Cream Factory Tours, Velvet’s Ye Olde Mill welcomes 150,000 visitors each year for tours, tastings and events. The annual Utica Sertoma Ice Cream Festival, group tour experiences and school learning field trips are among the many draws to Ye Olde Mill, which is open to the public May through October.

Complete information about Velvet Ice Cream and Ye Olde Mill is available at www.VelvetIceCream.com or on Facebook at @VelvetIceCream.