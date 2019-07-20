Dammeyer named to Western Southern Life’s Gold Medallion Club

CELINA – Carolyn M. Dammeyer was named to Western Southern Life’s Gold Medallion Club.

Dammeyer is a sales representative/financial adviser in the Western Southern Life’s Celina office and resides in Celina.

Membership in the Gold Medallion Club is based on outstanding sales production, business persistency, meeting strict ethical and production requirements and upholding the heritage of conducting business with the highest level of integrity in order to quality.

Founded in 1888, The Western Southern Life Insurance Co. is celebrating 131 years of service to its policyholders. The Cincinnati-based life insurance company offers traditional whole life insurance, critical illness insurance, term insurance, accidental, health, disability, long-term care and retirement annuities. Western Southern also provides benefit programs for business owners to provide for their employees and a wide range of other financial solutions.

The company has service in more than 180 offices licensed in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

Dammeyer will attend the Leaders Sales Meeting in Amelia Island, Florida.