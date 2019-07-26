Walgreens launches WE Teachers program

DEERFIELD, Ill. – To support educators, Walgreens has launched WE Teachers – a nationwide initiative to support all teachers by providing access to free tools and resources.

“Teachers are one of our country’s most valuable resources, playing a crucial role in educating and inspiring the young minds of today to achieve their potential,” Walgreens Chief Marketing Officer Alyssa Raine said. “As a company, Walgreens is deeply committed to empowering all the communities we serve. Teachers give so much of themselves to nurturing youth in our communities, and we are proud to support them and help our customers to do the same. WE Teachers is an innovative program that empowers educators to address difficult issues, so students thrive in the classroom and beyond.”

Together with back to school supplier partners, Walgreens has committed to donating $5 million to the ME to WE Foundation – an organization that provides products and services to support WE Charity – to fund the development of the WE Teachers program.

From July 21 through Sept. 7, when customers shop back to school at Walgreens they too can join the company’s commitment to supporting teachers across America. Shoppers can track the impact that ME to WE Proud Supporter brands are making on Walgreens.com/metowe. Customers also can make a direct impact through cash donations at the register, which will help fund additional WE Teachers resources.

Teachers need resources to help them tackle the changing societal challenges their students face. That’s why Walgreens has partnered with the ME to WE Foundation to create a program to help educators address issues, such as youth violence, poverty, issues related to diversity and inclusion, bullying and mental health and well being.

Through WE Teachers, educators can access online digital training modules to help them identify and assess issues affecting their students, secure the tools needed to address the issues in a supportive manner, introduce new experiential learning techniques in the classroom and help students become more socially conscious, compassionate and engaged citizens. The modules will begin rolling out online this fall and will be available to teachers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico in both English and Spanish.

“The ME to WE Foundation is thrilled to be partnering with Walgreens to support educators across America through the WE Teachers program. We know that educators are more than teachers – they’re mentors, counselors, friends and confidants, and every day they are faced with the challenge of tackling critical social issues that go beyond classroom walls,” said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE. “The WE Teachers program was created to give educators the tools and resources they need to approach these issues with their students and provides awards and recognition to honor the extraordinary impact they have on the lives of young people every day.”

To inform the modules, Walgreens and the ME to WE Foundation also partnered with Mental Health America – the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness. WE Teachers training will support educators as they work with students who have experienced – or are currently experiencing – traumatic situations, as well as helping teachers take preventive measures to avoid trauma.

“Many of our young people today are grappling with complex pressures and these issues don’t disappear when they enter the classroom,” said Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO, Mental Health America. “We are proud to partner with Walgreens and WE to provide resources, so teachers feel encouraged and confident that they are taking the right steps to help their students. Ultimately, this is about making sure our teachers are supported so that our young people can succeed.”

More information about WE Teachers is available on Walgreens.com/metowe.

As part of the WE Teachers program, Walgreens is encouraging consumers to nominate deserving educators who go above and beyond to receive a WE Teachers Award. Customers and teachers can visit their local Walgreens stores to learn how to nominate or apply for a WE Teachers Award.

There will be a minimum of 500 recipients and each recipient will receive a $500 Walgreens gift card to purchase classroom supplies – an amount designed to cover a year’s worth of teacher out-of-pocket expenses. Teachers also can apply directly. To learn more about the WE Teachers Award, visit Walgreens.com/metowe.