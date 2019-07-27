Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Sidney wins Torchbearer Award

ATLANTA – The Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Sidney received the InterContinental Hotels Group 2018 Torchbearer Award, the company’s most prestigious award.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Sidney is one of 216 properties within the Americas chosen from the IHG system of more than 5,300 hotels for achieving the highest levels of excellence in all aspects of operation – from quality to customer satisfaction.

“It is my pleasure to award the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Sidney, Ohio, as one of the foremost hotels in our industry,” said Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer of IHG, The Americas. “This hotel embodies the heart of our brand promise and continues our story to make our 12 brands well known and loved by guests around the world.”

A 2018 Torchbearer trophy, the company’s symbol of top excellence, will be on permanent display at the hotel.