Gordmans is hiring in Sidney

COLUMBUS – Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans, part of the

Stage community of stores, is now hiring at its two new Ohio stores that open in September.

The stores are in London, located at 222 Lafayette St., Suite A, and in Sidney, located at 2290 W. Michigan St.

Stage has been converting some of its Peebles department stores to Gordmans because shoppers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price concept, which means bigger deals and smaller prices on name brand merchandise for the entire family, in addition to the latest in home décor. Stage has opened 74 Gordmans this year; by the end of 2019, there will be more than 150 Gordmans stores across the country, including 27 of them in Ohio.

Gordmans is hiring for a variety of positions. Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at http://www.gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair. Walk-ins are welcome.

The hiring event in Sidney will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans, at 2290 W. Michigan St.

The hiring event in London will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans, at 222 Lafayette St., Suite A.

Full-time Gordmans associates are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20-percent associate discount on merchandise. Gordmans offers flexible full-time and part-time schedules.