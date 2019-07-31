Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center hosts Community Food Truck Rally & Cruise-In

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center recently hosted a Community Food Truck Rally & Cruise-In.

Community members and Versailles Rehab patients and residents along with their family and friends enjoyed an afternoon of sunshine, music by J Bobs Beats and goodies from Susie’s Big Dipper and The Rolling Oasis. Attendees also took time to admire the vintage cars and trucks during the festivities.

“We had an awesome turnout for our first Food Truck Rally & Cruise-In,” Kristy Earick, administrator at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, said. “We would like to thank our community for sharing their Sunday afternoon with our patients and residents. It was such a joy to see all the smiles.”

Versailles Rehab offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care as well as outpatient therapy. Legacy at Versailles, the all-new dedicated memory care unit opened in January, takes a Montessori-based approach and is staffed by caregivers who are trained in Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Versailles Rehab accepts Medicare, most insurances and Medicaid.

Those who are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center or would like to schedule a personalized tour may call 937-526-5570.