Firehouse Subs to collect water for Sidney Fire Department

SIDNEY – Customers who bring a 24-pack of bottled water to Firehouse Subs on Saturday will receive a coupon for a free medium sub as part of the restaurant’s H2O For Heroes bottled water collection drive.

The water collected at Firehouse Subs locations throughout the United States will be distributed to fire and police departments, emergency victims and senior and community centers in their local communities. The Sidney Firehouse Subs restaurant will donate water to the Sidney Fire Department.

“I think it’s a fantastic thing,” said Tom Martin, who owns the Firehouse Subs restaurant in Sidney with his wife, Becky. “I know the fire department said last year we got enough water to last them all year long.”

This is the eighth year of the H2O For Heroes promotion, which was started in 2012 by Phoenix-area franchisees Jerry and Windy Griffin when wildfires and drastic heat depleted water supplies of several of their local first responders. The H2O For Heroes program expanded to a nationwide effort in 2016 and last year collected almost 30,000 cases of bottled water throughout the United States.

The Martins first participated in the H2O For Heroes campaign in 2017 at their Firehouse Subs restaurant in Cincinnati. They opened their Sidney location in December 2017 and participated in the campaign last summer, collecting more than 100 cases of bottled water for the Sidney Fire Department.

“We try to help out the community every chance we get,” Martin said.

The Firehouse Subs in Sidney has advertised the H2O For Heroes promotion with posters in the restaurant and flyers for customers.

Customers will be able to visit the restaurant at 2034 W. Michigan St. in Sidney from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday to make a donation.

This year Firehouse Subs has partnered with DASANI for the H2O For Heroes campaign. DASANI will match water collected from Firehouse Subs’ guests up to 60,000 cases. All brands of water are eligible for the match.

“Initiatives like H2O For Heroes bring our mission statement to life, and with DASANI committed to matching the water collected from our guests, we have the ability to provide an essential resource to even more first responders and their communities than ever before,” Firehouse Subs co-founder Robin Sorensen said in a press release. “As former firefighters, my brother Chris and I are truly proud of the relief this program is able to bring – from hydrating firefighters in the scorching summer heat to keeping K9 officers cool on patrol, this water is a lifesaving tool.”

For more information about Firehouse Subs and its H2O For Heroes promotion, visit www.firehousesubs.com.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-538-4824.

