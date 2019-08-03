WiBN Leadership Conference announces key note speaker

DAYTON – Women in Business Networking, a program of the Better Business Bureau in the Dayton/Miami Valley, has announced the full speaker lineup and agenda for its 12th annual Leadership Conference, which will take place Sept. 25 at the Sinclair Conference Center.

The keynote speaker, Jess Ekstrom, is founder and CEO of Headbands of Hope, a company she started as a junior in college in 2012. For every headband sold, a headband is given to a child with cancer.

The company has been featured on “TODAY,” “Vanity Fair,” “Seventeen,” “Good Morning America” and more. Headbands of Hope has donated more than 350,000 headbands to every children’s hospital in the United States and 15 countries.

“For 12 years, the WiBN Leadership Conference has been helping women get from where they are to where they want to be,” chief business officer for the BBB Dayton/Miami Valley Melissa Cutcher said. “Our keynote speaker this year is a perfect example or our theme for this year’s conference, ‘Find Your GRIT.’ All speakers and topics will center around providing new learnings to help you dig down and find the grit you need to move your career or business forward.”

The speaker lineup consists of a diverse group of women that are proven business leaders and well-respected in their industries. The full lineup of speakers can be found at wibnconference.org/speakers.

Conference attendees will learn business strategies and personal development concepts through breakout sessions:

• #Squadgoals: When Women Help Women We All Succeed – presented by Melinda Hubbard, president, Hubbard Consulting Group.

• How To Become A Top Sales Performer – presented by Brenda Aveyard, Aveyard Consulting.

• Are You Prepared For Your Financial Future – with Nicole T. Strbich, director of financial planning, and Carrie Cook, wealth adviser, Buckingham Advisors.

• Using Business As A Force For Good – with Kelly Dolan, co-founder Ingage Partners and Thrive Accelerator.

• Website And SEO Strategies – with Lisa Couture, Edge Webware.

Individuals can register for Women in Business Networking at wibnconference.org.

Opportunities to showcase businesses also are available. To inquire about exhibit spaces or sponsorships for the 2019 WiBN Leadership Conference, contact Melissa Cutcher at mcutcher@dayton.bbb.org or 937-610-2273.

Some of this year’s sponsors include Kettering Health Network, Synchrony Financial, PNC, Buckingham Advisors and Shumsky.